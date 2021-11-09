Companies / Mining

PLATINUM

Analysts question the wisdom of Northam’s grab for RBPlat

Northam Platinum gatecrashes planned takeover of RBPlat with offer R17bn for a third of the company

09 November 2021 - 09:42 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 09 November 2021 - 23:13

Northam Platinum gatecrashed a planned takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), offering R17bn for a third of the company in a surprise move that knocked off course Impala Platinum’s (Implats) planned tie-up with the mid-tier platinum group metals (PGM) producer.

The clamour for RBPlat assets first came to light two weeks ago when RBPlat and Implats said they were exploring a potential transaction...

