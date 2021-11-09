PLATINUM
Analysts question the wisdom of Northam’s grab for RBPlat
Northam Platinum gatecrashes planned takeover of RBPlat with offer R17bn for a third of the company
09 November 2021 - 09:42
UPDATED 09 November 2021 - 23:13
Northam Platinum gatecrashed a planned takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), offering R17bn for a third of the company in a surprise move that knocked off course Impala Platinum’s (Implats) planned tie-up with the mid-tier platinum group metals (PGM) producer.
The clamour for RBPlat assets first came to light two weeks ago when RBPlat and Implats said they were exploring a potential transaction...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now