Strategic repositioning brings rewards for Implats
The supply of services and Covid-19 remain challenges for the group
14 November 2021 - 21:01
Impala Platinum (Implats) harnessed the benefits of improved operational performance and elevated rand metal pricing for its primary products to deliver a record financial performance for the 2021 financial year.
It ended the year with a strong balance sheet and posted a 125% increase in headline earnings to R36.4bn. ..
