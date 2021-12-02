Money & Investing All in: why Implats still wants RBPlats B L Premium

The deals are on in the local PGM sector, and Implats, initially frustrated by interloper Northam, has made its bid to buy the rest of neighbour Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) for R150 a share. The FM spoke to corporate affairs head Johan Theron.

CEO Nico Muller said this week it’s a deal you’ve wanted to do for 20 years, and that the planets have finally aligned. Why, though?..