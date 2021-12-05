Business Impala Platinum ups the ante for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum Analysts say it could emerge the victor over rival Northam B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats) is aggressively upping the ante to gain control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) — and it could emerge the victor in this war with rival Northam, say analysts.

This week, Implats increased its shares in RBPlats to 31.94%, after buying shares on the open market. The company intends to gain control of RBPlats, which has a market capitalisation of R44bn...