Impala Platinum ups the ante for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Analysts say it could emerge the victor over rival Northam
05 December 2021 - 07:31
Impala Platinum (Implats) is aggressively upping the ante to gain control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) — and it could emerge the victor in this war with rival Northam, say analysts.
This week, Implats increased its shares in RBPlats to 31.94%, after buying shares on the open market. The company intends to gain control of RBPlats, which has a market capitalisation of R44bn...
