Anglo American’s third-quarter production lifts 2%
The production increase was driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell 6%
21 October 2021 - 13:57
Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall production rose 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell 6%.
In the three months to September, rough diamond production rose 28% from a year earlier, as consumer demand recovered in major markets including the US and China.
Iron ore production rose 15% on increased output from Brazil’s Minas-Rio and SA’s Kumba mine.
Planned maintenance work at its Collahuasi mine affected copper production in Chile in the third quarter.
Year-to-date copper production was up 1%, Anglo said in a news release.
