Companies / Mining

Anglo American’s third-quarter production lifts 2%

The production increase was driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell 6%

21 October 2021 - 13:57 Clara Denina
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall production rose 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell 6%.

In the three months to September, rough diamond production rose 28% from a year earlier, as consumer demand recovered in major markets including the US and China.

Iron ore production rose 15% on increased output from Brazil’s Minas-Rio and SA’s Kumba mine.

Planned maintenance work at its Collahuasi mine affected copper production in Chile in the third quarter.

Year-to-date copper production was up 1%, Anglo said in a news release. 

Reuters

Kumba Iron Ore names Mpumi Zikalala as its new CEO

Zikalala brings more than 20 years of mining experience and will join a handful of women to lead top listed companies
Companies
2 weeks ago

Assistance to marginalised mining operations to pump extraneous mine water

SPONSORED | The submission due date is October 29 2021
Companies
3 days ago

China poised for coal market intervention to douse red-hot price rally

The price of the fuel, which provides more than half the country’s energy, has more than doubled in seven weeks
World
1 day ago

Beyond the metros: an election preview of mining and industrial towns, and a harbour

Much of the coverage of the 2021 local government elections focuses on the eight metros, but there is more to the poll
National
3 days ago

De Beers strikes diamond royalties deal with Namibia

Agreement to cut royalties by half until 2025 sees operations at Namdeb’s land-based mines extended to 2042
Companies
1 week ago

