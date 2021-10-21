Anglo American’s third-quarter production lifts 2%

Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall production rose 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell 6%.

In the three months to September, rough diamond production rose 28% from a year earlier, as consumer demand recovered in major markets including the US and China.

Iron ore production rose 15% on increased output from Brazil’s Minas-Rio and SA’s Kumba mine.

Planned maintenance work at its Collahuasi mine affected copper production in Chile in the third quarter.

Year-to-date copper production was up 1%, Anglo said in a news release.

Reuters