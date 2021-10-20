Companies / Mining

De Beers’ rough diamond sales dip in eighth cycle

Sales in the eighth cycle fell 6.1% from the seventh, but this has put year-to-date sales in line with 2019’s total

20 October 2021 - 11:39 Karl Gernetzky
World number one diamond producer by value De Beers reported a 6.1% dip in rough diamond sales in its eighth sales cycle of the year, bringing its year-to-date sales almost in line with 2019’s total.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, said sales in the eighth cycle fell to $490m (R7bn) from $522m in the seventh cycle, bringing provisional sales to date to $4.03bn, close to 2019’s $4.04bn.

During 2019, diamond miners had to deal with weak demand and low prices for rough stones, and the group sold only $2.79bn in 2020, falling off dramatically as countries across the world grappled with their first wave of Covid-19. De Beers had sold $5.39bn in 2018.

“As the diamond sector prepares for the key holiday season and US consumer demand for diamond jewellery continues to perform strongly, we saw further robust demand for rough diamonds in the eighth sales cycle of the year ahead of the Diwali holiday, when demand for rough diamonds is likely to be affected by the closure of polishing factories in India,” De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said in a statement on Wednesday.

De Beers strikes diamond royalties deal with Namibia

Agreement to cut royalties by half until 2025 sees operations at Namdeb's land-based mines extended to 2042
Companies
5 days ago

Red tape is tying up small diamond miners, report shows

Production has more than halved since the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act came into effect
Companies
1 month ago

De Beers hikes rough diamond prices again on rampant demand

Rising prices have not dampened demand from cutting centres in India and Antwerp
Companies
4 months ago

Covid-19 in India limited rough diamond sales, says De Beers

India, where the majority of diamonds are polished, is grappling with a the world's most severe surge in infections
Companies
5 months ago
