Notice to apply: Assisting marginalised gold mining operation pump extraneous mine water

The Department of Mineral Resource and Energy (DMRE) invites marginalised gold mining industry grappling with pressing environmental and operational challenges attributed to extraneous mine water. The negative impact of mine water can be experienced at a local or regional scale depending on a number of variables such as hydrological and hydrogeological characteristics of the mine site(s), chemistry of mine water, and inter-connectivity of the ground water.

The DMRE will provide a subsidy and pumping bill to ensure gold marginalised mines operate sustainably by pumping out extraneous mine water. There will be no other expenses claimed against the allocation.

The following standard conditions are applicable:

a valid mining permit or mining right;

approved environmental management programme/plan;

updated hydrogeological report (signed off by the specialist registered with SACNASP or ECSA);

motivation indicating the need to remove extraneous mine water for the sustainable continuation of the mining operation; and

detailed operational cost of pumping extraneous mine water.

Interested gold mine operations should submit the motivation and all associated documents as per the criteria above to the DMRE.

The document should be submitted or couriered to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, 70 Meintjies Street, Arcadia, Pretoria for the attention of Mr. T. Morokane, Telephone number: +27(0)12-444-3831.

Due date for submission: October 29 2021

This article was paid for by the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy.