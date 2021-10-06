Companies / Mining Mark Cutifani hints at exit in 2022 as Anglo considers succession CEO says board is thinking about succession as flagship mine in Chile heads for lift-off B L Premium

The successful completion of Anglo American’s Quellaveco copper project in Peru in the middle of 2022 looks increasingly likely to signal the imminent exit of CEO Mark Cutifani.

Speaking at the Joburg Indaba on Wednesday, the 63-year-old Australian, who has led the global mining giant since April 2013, said he had made a commitment to the board to see the project to completion...