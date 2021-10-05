Kumba Iron Ore names Mpumi Zikalala as its new CEO
Zikalala brings more than 20 years of mining experience and will join a handful of women to lead top listed companies
05 October 2021 - 09:35
UPDATED 05 October 2021 - 18:18
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, has appointed Mpumi Zikalala as its new CEO, replacing Themba Mkhwanazi, who will head Anglo American’s global bulk commodities business. Both appointments take effect in January.
Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, said in a statement on Tuesday that the changes follow the resignation of Seamus French, who headed Anglo American’s global bulk commodities business. ..
