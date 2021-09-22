Companies / Mining Ruling on BEE status in charter hailed as a victory for miners Decision, which holds that the charter is a policy document, underscores the principle of once empowered always empowered B L Premium

The high court has set aside some of the most contentious clauses of SA’s 2018 Mining Charter and entrenched the principle that companies can retain their empowered status even if their partners exit.

In a victory for the industry, the court said the charter was a policy document, not a binding instrument of law...