Ruling on BEE status in charter hailed as a victory for miners
Decision, which holds that the charter is a policy document, underscores the principle of once empowered always empowered
22 September 2021 - 10:55
UPDATED 22 September 2021 - 23:11
The high court has set aside some of the most contentious clauses of SA’s 2018 Mining Charter and entrenched the principle that companies can retain their empowered status even if their partners exit.
In a victory for the industry, the court said the charter was a policy document, not a binding instrument of law...
