NEWS ANALYSIS: Mining moves on from Zwane days, but still needs work Minerals Council SA says there is an urgent need for regulatory certainty and faster rights approvals

It is not only SA’s enormous backlog of unprocessed mineral rights, which mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe describes as a “nightmare”, but the bureaucratic red tape and time to get approval that is holding back the industry.

Mantashe made the astonishing statement during the Minerals Council SA annual general meeting last week just a few months after his departmental officials told parliament there was a backlog of 5,326 mining and prospecting rights as well as mineral right transfers...