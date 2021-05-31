NEWS ANALYSIS: Mining moves on from Zwane days, but still needs work
Minerals Council SA says there is an urgent need for regulatory certainty and faster rights approvals
31 May 2021 - 05:00
It is not only SA’s enormous backlog of unprocessed mineral rights, which mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe describes as a “nightmare”, but the bureaucratic red tape and time to get approval that is holding back the industry.
Mantashe made the astonishing statement during the Minerals Council SA annual general meeting last week just a few months after his departmental officials told parliament there was a backlog of 5,326 mining and prospecting rights as well as mineral right transfers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now