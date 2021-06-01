National SA’s failed online mining rights system impasse nears resolution The long-awaited strategic plan to lift exploration remains a distant hope, with government processes starting on a draft proposal BL PREMIUM

SA’s long-awaited mineral exploration strategy is mired in governmental processes before being made public for comment, but the department of mineral resources & energy and energy is forging ahead with its new online rights system.

In the opening session of the 2021 Junior Indaba attended by 250 delegates, director-general Thabo Mokoena addressed some of the pressing questions for SA’s exploration and junior mining companies, including the urgent need for quicker turnaround times for prospecting and mining rights and the way these are lodged and handled in the department...