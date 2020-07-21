Companies / Mining Loss-making Wescoal moves to cut costs After a bad year, the black-owned coal miner and Eskom supplier will undertake a cost-savings drive BL PREMIUM

Black-owned coal miner and Eskom supplier, Wescoal will embark on a cost-savings drive after its operations being hit by strikes and excessive rain, among other things, swung the group into a R137m loss.

“It’s a disappointing set of results,” Wescoal CEO Reginald Demana said on Tuesday at the release of the group’s financial performance for the year to end-March 2020. “Most of our colleagues at Wescoal have never experienced full-year loss-making results.”