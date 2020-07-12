Tharisa to finalise R760m Vulcan plant funding this quarter
The plant captures fine chrome and will boost output of the stainless steel ingredient by a quarter
12 July 2020 - 17:24
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa expects to have funding for its Vulcan plant in place by the end of September, to complete its SA processing plant set-up.
The Vulcan plant will catch fine particles of chrome that pass through conventional chrome processing circuits and end up on tailings dumps, increasing Tharisa’s chrome output by a quarter, at lower costs.
