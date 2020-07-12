Companies / Mining Tharisa to finalise R760m Vulcan plant funding this quarter The plant captures fine chrome and will boost output of the stainless steel ingredient by a quarter BL PREMIUM

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa expects to have funding for its Vulcan plant in place by the end of September, to complete its SA processing plant set-up.

The Vulcan plant will catch fine particles of chrome that pass through conventional chrome processing circuits and end up on tailings dumps, increasing Tharisa’s chrome output by a quarter, at lower costs.