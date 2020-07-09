Stats SA note big fall in April’s manufacturing data

Collapsing manufacturing data for April cemented the bleak picture of an economy brought to it knees during the harshest period of the Covid-19 lockdown, when business activity came to a near halt.

Manufacturing production, already flagging before the pandemic hit, plummeted an annual 49.4% in April, data released by Stats SA showed on Tuesday. On a month–on-month seasonally adjusted basis, production plunged 44.3%

The performance was worse than the largest declines recorded during the global financial crisis in 2009, when manufacturing fell 23.2%, also during April of that year, according to Nicolai Claassen, director of industry statistics at Stats SA

The sector, which accounts for 13% of GDP and 10.4% of employment, has now recorded its 11th month of consecutive declines.

During the month the country was in the severest, level five phase of the lockdown, with all but essential services and manufacturing production permitted to operate.

During the first quarter of 2020, manufacturing was the second biggest drag on growth after mining, contracting 8.5%. The economy shrank 2% in the first three months of the year, falling deeper into recession, even before the virus struck.​

