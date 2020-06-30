Long SA recession a grim harbinger
Mining and manufacturing biggest drags on growth
30 June 2020 - 22:58
SA’s economy is in its longest recession since the global financial crisis with little sign of light at the end of the tunnel.
Gross domestic product shrank 2% in the first quarter of 2020, figures issued by Stats SA showed on Tuesday, confirming the difficulties the country faced even before the Covid-19 pandemic prompted the government to close most of the economy. It was the third successive drop in GDP, which has not happened since 2009, when it contracted for four quarters.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now