Companies / Mining

Long-term contracts are cure for Eskom’s coal cost woes, says South32

A move away for short-term supply contracts will lower costs and ensure quality

02 October 2019 - 13:50 Lisa Steyn
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

One of Eskom's biggest suppliers has called on the state-owned power utility to return to long-term supply contracts to bring its coal costs down. 

South32 COO Mike Fraser was speaking on Wednesday the 2019 Joburg Indaba about the government’s recent request for coal suppliers to consider cost reductions, to help out financially embattled utility and, in turn, the economy.

The diversified miner owns SA Energy Coal, which supplies more than 12% of Eskom’s coal needs. The company is, however, in the process of disposing of the assets, having signed an exclusivity agreement with Seriti Resources.  

 “As a major supplier of coal to Eskom, we acknowledge the recent request from the government for suppliers to support their cost-reduction efforts and will continue to work with them to manage their costs while we ensure that our operations are sustainable,” said Fraser.

“However we do believe the best way to reduce the cost of coal to Eskom is to transition back to long-term contracts. That will enable a reduction in the volume of coal moving on road at higher cost and often at variable qualities.”

He said there would still be a place for smaller spot market placement of coal contracts.

Long-term contracts fell out of favour under the leadership of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. At the release of Eskom’s annual results in August, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan bemoaned that Eskom’s coal costs had increased an “extraordinary” 17%.

Eskom’s sustainability and investability is one of the key risks facing SA's economy and drastic action is needed, Fraser said.

The government’s proposal to unbundle Eskom into three different businesses — generation, transmission and distribution — "makes huge sense”, Fraser said.

Government asks Eskom suppliers to take a haircut

Independent power producers and coal producers called on to help turn the economy around
National
2 days ago

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa makes move for pro-green funding

President surprises by announcing decommissioning of coal power stations
Opinion
1 day ago

The challenge? Taking a measured approach to phasing out coal

While a move away from coal is inevitable, writes Jon Duncan, as a coal-intensive economy, SA needs to do it in an orderly fashion
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Four possible fixes for Eskom

Features

TONY LEON: Instructive lessons for Eskom from British Leyland’s experience

Opinion / Columnists

Eskom unions still in the dark

National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.