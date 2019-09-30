CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa makes move for pro-green funding

It was a surprise to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa tell the world in his written remarks to the UN climate change conference that his government was finalising a transaction that would accelerate the decommissioning of coal power stations in return for concessional funding for Eskom from pro-green funders.

The “green fund” is one of the proposals of the expert task team Ramaphosa put together in December to advise him on how to proceed on the Eskom problem. The team, comprising among others University of Cape Town professor Anton Eberhard and economist Grove Steyn, made its first report to the president in February and its final report in May.

The idea is to shift a large portion of Eskom’s R460bn of debt — about R160bn — into a special-purpose vehicle or Eskom loan company, fully owned by the National Treasury. The loan company would be able to access debt more cheaply than Eskom has over the past 5-10 years.

In particular, it would be able to access global funding available to assist countries to reduce carbon emissions at concessional rates. This would be blended together with funding from global and domestic development finance institutions — such as the World Bank or New Development Bank — and long-terms bonds held by pension fund investors such as the Public Investment Corporation.