Four possible fixes for Eskom
A new research report lays out four possible fixes for struggling power utility Eskom – but implementation and politics may prove problematic
29 August 2019 - 05:00
Eskom’s troubles are undeniably big. But from a bird’s-eye view, they are also very simple: quite plainly, SA’s largest state-owned company is not generating enough money to cover its enormous costs.
In the annual results for the financial year ended March 2019, Eskom reported a severely worsened financial position — a loss of almost R21bn after tax, against a R2.3bn loss in the previous year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.