The challenge? Taking a measured approach to phasing out coal

Notwithstanding this, the coal sector faces headwinds, both globally and locally. Already, coal demand has peaked globally and the decline of coal-fired power generation is projected to be steeper than previously estimated. Aside from mounting public pressure against coal, a large part of the shift is being driven by our economics and the steeply falling price of alternative energy.

The implications of these global dynamics are material for SA, especially if the phasing out of coal is not well planned.

An orderly retreat

An orderly retreat is always preferable. In the context of SA’s transition to a low-carbon economy, the implications of an orderly retreat are material not only for those directly employed in the coal value chain, but also for the economy and the return prospects for SA savers.

On the plus side, an increased role for renewables in the SA energy mix, (up to 60%) is seen as technically viable. With this come the benefits of net new job creation and the potential for local supply chain development. So, while SA has the challenge of fossil-fuel dependency, we have also been blessed with leading global solar and wind resources.

Capturing these benefits while managing the socio-economic transition risks will require a coherent plan from the government, with broad support from civil society, labour and business.

The current risks surrounding Eskom show us just how vulnerable we are to a collapsed energy system. Along with that, addressing climate change issues has never been more pertinent. What is clear is that through global concessionary climate funding, it is possible to both fix Eskom and to solve the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This presents SA with the unique opportunity to re-set our long-term energy plans and drive perhaps the biggest industrialisation programme our country has seen since the dawn of democracy.

We require the government to take an intentional stand and work aggressively towards our Paris Accord commitments. As it stands, our nationally determined contributions (the intended reductions in GHG emissions under the UN framework convention on climate change) explicitly state the need for a just transition and acknowledge the declining role of coal in our economy.

The inexorable energy transition is underway globally; SA Inc would do well to work collectively in this endeavour.

• Duncan is the head of responsible investment, Old Mutual Investment Group.