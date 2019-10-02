Sport / Soccer

Tau’s magic against Real Madrid earns glowing reviews from European media

South African attacker catches the eye for Club Brugge in his Champions League debut

02 October 2019 - 13:39 Mark Gleeson
Club Brugge's South African forward Percy Tau kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 1, 2019. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
Club Brugge's South African forward Percy Tau kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 1, 2019. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Pictures of Percy Tau celebrating with two-goal hero Emmanuel Dennis featured prominently in the Belgian media on Wednesday after the heroics of Club Brugge in the Uefa Champions League.

They gave the South African attacker seven out of 10 for his performance at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday night as the Belgian club went two up against the mighty Real Madrid and left with an unexpected point.

Tau provided the assist for Dennis’s first goal and was praised for his efforts. But all the ratings suggested he faded in the second half.

Het Laatste Nieuws said of Tau: “Difficult to deal with‚ with his speed. Slipped away several times from [Sergio] Ramos and company [the rest of the Real Madrid defence]. Gave such a handsome assist. After halftime‚ missed the necessary freshness to shine.”

Het Nieuwsblad said: “He was vital in attack with his strength on the ball and manoeuvrability. Giver of an assist for the 1-0 lead and almost made it 2-0 himself. After the break he was far too anonymous.”

The French language La Dernière Heure said: “The South African has shown maturity by keeping the ball when necessary‚ but also playing it and teeing up Dennis for a 1-0 lead. Less accessible in second period.”

In the Spanish sport media‚ Tau received two stars out of a possible three from Marca in its player ratings.

It was a heady night for Brugge‚ whose coach Philippe Clement thought they would have won had it not been for the sending off of captain Rudi Vormer in the 78th minute‚ followed by Casemiro’s 85th minute equaliser.

“But I’m really proud‚” Clement told reporters. “We came here with an ambitious plan and the team performed that perfectly. We not only wanted to defend but also dare to attack.”

Clement said the red card for Vormer proved the turning point.

“At such a moment‚ two yellow cards are decisive. Nevertheless‚ I’m proud that the players were able to keep their cool and continue at that moment, even though we might have shown more guts in the second half. This achievement in itself is already historic and certainly when you see the way we played.”

Brugge now have two points after a disappointing home draw with Galatasaray in their opening Group A match in September.

“It’s not necessary to adjust our ambitions. We always try to get the maximum out of the matches, but we are also realistic enough to know that Real Madrid and PSG are stronger‚” the coach said.

It was a debut in the group phase of the Champions League for Tau‚ who this time last season was playing in the Belgian second division and has already impressed at his new employer.

Brugge’s next tie in the group is at home to Paris St Germain on October 22 when Tau comes face to face with Brazilian striker Neymar.

