National / Labour Eskom unions still in the dark Talks with the government on the restructuring of the power utility have yet to take place BL PREMIUM

The two largest trade unions at Eskom say they are yet to be called into talks with the government and Eskom to discuss the company’s future.

The co-operation of the unions — the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), SA’s largest union with 175,000 members, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) with 90,000 members — is essential to the success of any restructuring project.