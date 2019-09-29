Eskom unions still in the dark
Talks with the government on the restructuring of the power utility have yet to take place
29 September 2019 - 21:31
The two largest trade unions at Eskom say they are yet to be called into talks with the government and Eskom to discuss the company’s future.
The co-operation of the unions — the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), SA’s largest union with 175,000 members, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) with 90,000 members — is essential to the success of any restructuring project.
