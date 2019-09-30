National Government asks Eskom suppliers to take a haircut Independent power producers and coal producers called on to help turn the economy around BL PREMIUM

The government has asked key suppliers to Eskom — independent power producers (IPPs) of renewable energy and coal producers — to help turn the economy around by considering cost reductions.

This is the first time the government has suggested to economic stakeholders that a haircut — a sacrifice on returns — be agreed as part of the solution to Eskom’s financial crisis.