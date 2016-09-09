Revenue from state is only 9%, says Oakbay

GOVERNMENT business had contributed only 8.9% of Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments’ R2.62bn revenue in the year to February, which CEO Nazeem Howa said disproved rumours that the business depended entirely on state favours for its survival.

Oakbay Investments is one of the targets of "state capture" allegations, as its various businesses are believed to have benefited from the Gupta family’s friendship with President Jacob Zuma.

Earlier in 2016, the major South African banks declined to continue business with Oakbay and the Guptas have announced their plans to sell their business interests.

Howa said on Thursday that Oakbay was a private company and had no legal obligation to make public disclosures, but had decided to hold a media conference to clear up misconceptions and to be more transparent.

He said the group, which earned most of its revenue from mining and information and communications technology, reinvested all its profits in the country. Its priorities were to grow profit and jobs and at present it employed 7,991 people full-time and part-time.

Oakbay Investments owns stakes in information and communications technology company Sahara, mining contractor JIC Mining, JSE-listed Oakbay Resources & Energy, the Brakfontein coal mine, and the Optimum and Koornfontein mines bought from Glencore in April. It owns The New Age newspaper and ANN7 news channel and has a 17% stake in VR Laser, a manufacturer of steel products for mostly private customers and state-owned Denel, which accounted for 39.1% of VR Laser’s revenue.

Despite the commitment to transparency, Howa and Moegsien Williams, editor in chief of The New Age, became visibly upset when pressed for sales figures for the newspaper.

Howa said The New Age printed about 100,000 copies a day and its business model was a combination of free copies and sales.

Although it was not a member of the Audit Bureau of Circulations, its figures were audited regularly. Advertisers were interested in "eyeballs", not sales figures, Williams said.

Howa said the newspaper and TV channel contributed R275.6m towards Oakbay revenue in 2015. They earned about R78m a year, or 27% of overall revenue, from the government, which spent less than 9% of its advertising budget on these two channels.

Asked how Oakbay Investments was managing to operate without domestic bank accounts, Howa said "with great difficulty". It was using an offshore bank, which created extra complexity and expense. He said no explanations had been given. "We have not broken any rules and are happy to co-operate with any investigation," he said.

Asked why the company had not taken legal action, he said the first priority was to continue paying staff salaries. "Going to court is not out of the question and, perhaps, it is something we can go back to," Howa said.

There has been considerable speculation about whether Oakbay, and Optimum in particular, were receiving preferential treatment from Eskom on coal contracts. Optimum was put into business rescue by Glencore because of a loss-making contract to supply Hendrina power station.

George van der Merwe, Optimum’s chief operating officer, said the Hendrina contract, at about R160/tonne, was onerous. The mine offset those losses through export sales, which earned about R150/tonne more.