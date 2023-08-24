Workforce Holdings profits plummet 90%
Well bracing for ongoing economic challenges, the staffing giant sees hope in infrastructure development boosts
24 August 2023 - 08:00
The interim profit of employment and staffing services group Workforce Holdings slumped by close to 90% as the challenging economic environment, load-shedding, higher interest rates and lower business confidence reduced the demand for personnel services.
“We anticipate that the challenging business environment will continue for the balance of the year and into 2024, but believe that we are better-structured to withstand the headwinds,” the company, valued at about R349m on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June...
