Workforce ups IT offering with acquisition of OpenSource

Labour services group Workforce Holdings says it has agreed to buy information technology (IT) e-recruiter OpenSource for as much as R24m, seeking to further expand its contracting offering of highly skilled personnel.

The agreement was concluded on Wednesday, with the price dependent on the financial performance of the target companies, OpenSource Intelligent Solutions and OpenSource International, Workforce said on Thursday.

The group said it had identified the SAP contracting space — referring to a software system that manages business processes — as a viable and compelling segment of the broader IT market, with “exciting growth and expansion opportunities”.

OpenSource was formed in 1993 to provide supply of staff for SAP and complementary technologies.

In addition to placing staff on a temporary and permanent basis, OpenSource provides SAP training and other SAP-related services, such as site maintenance and payroll outsourcing.

Workforce has been under pressure in 2020 as Covid-19 hit demand for staff.

The group said in its half-year results to end-June that its recruitment business, which primarily serves the mining, petrochemical, parastatal, telecommunications and retail sectors, was hard-hit by the pandemic, with permanent recruitment coming to a virtual halt during the initial lockdown.

This slowly started to pick up, the group said in the release of its results in August, though most vacancies across these sectors were put on hold due to Covid-19 and new business service-level agreements have been delayed until 2021.

