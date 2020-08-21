Workforce Holdings swings into a loss as Covid-19 hits job numbers
Employment services group says it is beginning to see a normalisation of demand for services
Employment services company Workforce Holdings swung into a loss in its half-year to end-June, as Covid-19 shuttered parts of the economy and reduced demand for staff.
Workforce, which provides staffing, outsourcing and training services, reported a loss of R14m, from profit of R41.2m previously, but said it was seeing a return to normality as SA’s lockdown eased.
Covid-19 had resulted in Workforce only operating businesses classified as essential services.
This resulted in an immediate and substantial decline in turnover, aside from the health-care cluster, which continued from March to June.
“Workforce started to see a recovery and is now operating at a much higher level of utilisation of its services,” the group said.
“The drop in turnover was successfully countered by temporary and permanent cost saving measures, a renewed focus on debtor collections, delaying creditor payments where possible as well as fully utilising government-initiated relief measures,” the group said.
“Management believes that the pandemic triggered a chain of actions which has enabled a stronger and more sustainable Workforce business,” the statement read.
