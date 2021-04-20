Companies / Management Workforce bulks up insurance offering through acquisitions BL PREMIUM

Employment services company Workforce has agreed to buy four insurance companies for as much as R25.6m, a move it says will bulk up its financial services offering and provide additional depth in management.

The companies, GetSavvi Health, GetSavvi Consult, FeelBetterFast and ArnoCure, are involved with the provision of health insurance and other specialised short-term insurance products to the market, with more than 7,300 policy holders...