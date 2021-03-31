Companies / Management Workforce Holdings takes revenue hit in 2020 amid Covid lockdown The company struggled to provide employment services during the hard lockdown especially to the rest of Africa BL PREMIUM

Employment services company Workforce Holdings, which operates across four focused investment clusters in SA and other parts of Africa, reported a 12.5% decline in revenue for the year to end-December, with the group unable to provide staff to clients during the hard lockdown.

CEO Ronny Katz said the group had nevertheless reported a good recovery in the second half of the year...