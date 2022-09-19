Equity, diversity & inclusion should be at the core of SA business

When looking at equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) in SA, there are a number of factors to consider.

The impact of a racially and economically segregated society under apartheid is still significant. Added to this are issues such as crime, xenophobia and significant discrepancies in the standard of living experienced by upper-, middle- and lower-income groups.

SA exists in a strongly legislated ED&I environment, but for lasting and meaningful change to take place, organisations must create environments where ED&I goes beyond scorecards to create tangible impact. ED&I isn’t something that should just be scored, it’s something we must authentically embrace, value and place at the core of our organisations.

It must shift from being transactional to being insightful — data shouldn’t just be collected, it should be used for insight-driven strategies to drive meaningful dialogue and change. By approaching ED&I from an employee-centric perspective, we can ensure a positive shift from reflecting diversity in numbers to an authentic culture of inclusivity.

The pandemic has reshaped not only the way we work but also how colleagues, employers and employees engage. Additional economic impact over and above existing challenges has moved the country to a point at which decisive action is needed to bring about positive change. Added to this are societal and economic challenges that predate the pandemic such as load-shedding, access to reliable internet connectivity, high levels of crime, and political unrest.