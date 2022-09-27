McDonald's honours the role of women in its success
The McDonald’s Women In Conversation webinar is a bimonthly platform and initiative that aims to give women a voice and a seat at the table
From homemakers, to creators and world-changers, women are awe-inspiring. They wear their femininity with pride, whether it’s in stilettos or sneakers — and McDonald's salutes them.
Globally, women account for 54% of McDonald’s total workforce, while in SA, women make up 60% of the workforce — with 42% of these in senior management positions.
The strength and diversity in talent has enabled McDonald's to build a better and stronger business. The company is committed to creating a workplace where everyone — from crew to c-suite — is equally supported and empowered to realise their full potential.
In its commitment to building an equal work environment, McDonald’s has established the Global Women's Leadership Network (GWLN). The network fosters relationships, supports career development opportunities and the growth of the business.
It is also a source of mentors, role models, and sponsors while it gives women access to senior leadership, information on career strategies, and opportunities for advancement.
McDonald’s SA supports initiatives that work to forge an inclusive world that reflects its values.
The SA chapter of the WLN, under the leadership of operations director Maureen Mtonintshi, plays a key role in recognising and raising awareness of the significant contributions women are making to the McDonald’s business.
The chapter also advances and facilitates a culture where women have the most opportunity to succeed.
The McDonald’s Women In Conversation webinar is a bimonthly platform that aims to honour women through conversation with other women pioneers. It fosters inclusive dialogue among experts to cross-weave their knowledge and inspire change.
Initiatives such as Women In Conversation are able to give women a voice and a seat at the table.
Women In Conversation
The latest instalment of the webinar focused on mental health and breaking the stigma. Female leaders, each experts across the spectrum of mental health and illness, participated in a panel discussion in this hybrid event.
The panel of speakers included:
- Michel'le Donnelly — Advocacy and awareness project leader for the SA Federation for Mental Health
- Polly Tshabalala — Clinical consultant for the Kaelo Employee Assistance Programme
- Boipelo Nkadimeng — Executive head of stakeholder relations at MFC, Old Mutual
- Busi Dziba — Founder and MD of BonguLwazi Consulting
Mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, which can lead to substance abuse, are common among individuals, families, co-workers, and the community.
They also have an impact on workplaces through increased absenteeism, reduced productivity, and increased costs and sadly, few South Africans seek treatment for their mental disorders. The webinar emphasised on the importance of creating a world free of stigma and discrimination on mental health.
Discussions highlighted how women are at risk of mental health illnesses because of daily pressures and challenges. The demands and responsibilities of being mothers, wives, caregivers, employees, and employers can be overwhelming. However, women often do not seek help as they fear this might hamper their career progression.
To watch the recent women in conversation, visit www.womeninconversation.co.za.
This article was paid for by McDonald’s.