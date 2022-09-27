McDonald's honours the role of women in its success

From homemakers, to creators and world-changers, women are awe-inspiring. They wear their femininity with pride, whether it’s in stilettos or sneakers — and McDonald's salutes them.

Globally, women account for 54% of McDonald’s total workforce, while in SA, women make up 60% of the workforce — with 42% of these in senior management positions.

The strength and diversity in talent has enabled McDonald's to build a better and stronger business. The company is committed to creating a workplace where everyone — from crew to c-suite — is equally supported and empowered to realise their full potential.

In its commitment to building an equal work environment, McDonald’s has established the Global Women's Leadership Network (GWLN). The network fosters relationships, supports career development opportunities and the growth of the business.

It is also a source of mentors, role models, and sponsors while it gives women access to senior leadership, information on career strategies, and opportunities for advancement.

McDonald’s SA supports initiatives that work to forge an inclusive world that reflects its values.

The SA chapter of the WLN, under the leadership of operations director Maureen Mtonintshi, plays a key role in recognising and raising awareness of the significant contributions women are making to the McDonald’s business.