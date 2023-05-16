Bourse surrenders earlier gains as President Joe Biden prepares to host top congressional leaders
Cape Town-based biotechnology firm Maltento has completed a $3.3m (R62m) equity raising that will enable it to scale up its technology and insect-based feed products for export.
The company mass farms black soldier flies, whose larvae are in high demand from animal feed industries in the US and the EU, where it used as a high-protein addition to chicken feed, chicken supplements and aquaculture. Processed larvae are also offered as a paste or powdered compound to enhance the taste of dog food in the EU...
Maltento set to become lord of the flies after raising R62m
Biotech firm mass farms black soldier flies, whose larvae are used in sustainable, environmentally friendly animal feeds
