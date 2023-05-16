Companies / Land & Agriculture

Maltento set to become lord of the flies after raising R62m

Biotech firm mass farms black soldier flies, whose larvae are used in sustainable, environmentally friendly animal feeds

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 18:45 Michelle Gumede

Cape Town-based biotechnology firm Maltento has completed a $3.3m (R62m) equity raising that will enable it to scale up its technology and insect-based feed products for export.

The company mass farms black soldier flies, whose larvae are in high demand from animal feed industries in the US and the EU, where it used as a high-protein addition to chicken feed, chicken supplements and aquaculture. Processed larvae are also offered as a paste or powdered compound to enhance the taste of dog food in the EU...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.