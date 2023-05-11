Companies / Land & Agriculture

Absa buys stake in e-trading platform for farmers

The agritech start-up Khula! includes three platforms and has about 7,000 active users

11 May 2023 - 09:35 Denene Erasmus

Absa has acquired a minority stake in a trading app that connects farmers to buyers and sells farm inputs.

The agritech start-up, Khula!, includes three platforms and has about 7,000 active users...

