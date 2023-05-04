Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: KAL Group delivers double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV spoke to Sean Walsh, CEO of the agriculture and lifestyle company that has reported an 11.6% jump in headline earnings per share

04 May 2023 - 20:24
Picture: LULAMILE FENI
KAL Group formally, known as Kaap Agri, has delivered bumper numbers. During the half-year period, the group reported an 11.6% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), while revenue surged 68.4%. This was mainly driven by the acquisition of fuel stations and convenience centres. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Sean Walsh.

KAL Group ‘cautiously optimistic’ for rest of 2023

However, the agriculture-focused company warned that lower GDP forecasts were an ominous sign for SA businesses and consumers
Companies
9 hours ago

Kaap Agri joins power-cuts chorus after strong first quarter

Paarl-based agri-business posts 31% jump in quarterly earnings but says costs associated with load-shedding are rising
Companies
2 months ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Kaap Agri, sell Northam Platinum

Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
4 months ago
