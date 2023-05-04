Business Day TV speaks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital
KAL Group formally, known as Kaap Agri, has delivered bumper numbers. During the half-year period, the group reported an 11.6% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), while revenue surged 68.4%. This was mainly driven by the acquisition of fuel stations and convenience centres. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Sean Walsh.
WATCH: KAL Group delivers double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV spoke to Sean Walsh, CEO of the agriculture and lifestyle company that has reported an 11.6% jump in headline earnings per share
KAL Group ‘cautiously optimistic’ for rest of 2023
Kaap Agri joins power-cuts chorus after strong first quarter
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Kaap Agri, sell Northam Platinum
