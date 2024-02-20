Super Group’s half-year profit to dip 16% as high interest rate takes toll
Super Group operates a network of vehicle dealerships as well as mobility solutions across SA, UK, Europe and Australasia
20 February 2024 - 10:37
Transport and logistics group Super Group expects its profits to have declined 16% in the six months ended December, partly affected by softening demand for vehicles in markets such as the UK, where interest rates rose to historic highs in 2023.
In a trading update on Tuesday, Super Group said its headline earnings per share would probably soften to R2.01 during the reporting period versus R2.40 in the same period a year ago...
