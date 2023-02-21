Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group lauds efficiency of Maputo corridor

21 February 2023 - 20:41 Michelle Gumede

Super Group, which reported double-digit half-year revenues and profits, says the Maputo corridor has been its saving grace amid unrelenting challenges and delays on the SA coal corridors and ports.

This comes as the logistics, fleet and dealership company on Tuesday reported growth across all its business units for the first time in a decade, driven by strong consumer supply chain and commodity transport performances in Southern Africa, higher average revenues per load in Europe, and the consolidation of the full six months financial results for LeasePlan in Australia...

