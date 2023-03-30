Companies / Industrials

Metair predicts huge growth in auto sector

The automotive-components manufacturer and battery maker battled several challenges, including last year’s devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal

30 March 2023 - 09:11 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
UPDATED 30 March 2023 - 19:29

Metair, which recently underwent a leadership overhaul, is projecting huge growth in production in the automotive industry in SA, which it says it is well positioned to profit from. 

The group, an automotive-components manufacturer and battery maker, said on Thursday that the outlook for production volumes in SA is promising...

