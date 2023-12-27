KAP bets on restructuring and capital projects for escape from the doldrums
Global polymer margins have driven lower earnings in 2023, according to a trading update
27 December 2023 - 06:00
KAP has been bogged down with cyclically weaker-than-expected global polymer margins that have driven lower earnings in 2023, but it is confident of a turnaround with the completion of its capital projects and restructuring initiatives.
These steps will aid the R6.3bn JSE-listed group in its quest to significantly reduce group debt which was up R568m to R8bn by the end of June...
