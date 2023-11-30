Hudaco set to acquire Plasti-Weld for up to R56m
Hudaco wants to diversify into revenue streams beyond automotive, industrial and electronic consumable products
30 November 2023 - 10:31
Hudaco Industries has signed an agreement to buy local plastic welding equipment importer and stockist Plasti-Weld for up to R56m, with the amount yet to be determined.
The Johannesburg-based firm, valued at about R4.9bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in a brief announcement it was looking to buy new businesses, to expand beyond the import and distribution of automotive, industrial and electronic consumable products in Southern Africa...
