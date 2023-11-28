A senior Volkswagen executive has said he is “very worried” about the future of the company’s operations in SA given the persistent power cuts and logistics challenges. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger for his take on the situation and whether he believes the current challenges in SA would be enough to prompt VW to exit the country.
WATCH: Could VW leave SA in its review mirror?
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large, David Furlonger
