Companies / Industrials

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Could VW leave SA in its review mirror?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large, David Furlonger

28 November 2023 - 17:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: YURIKO NAKAO/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: YURIKO NAKAO/GETTY IMAGES

A senior Volkswagen executive has said he is “very worried” about the future of the company’s operations in SA given the  persistent power cuts and logistics challenges. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger for his take on the situation and whether he believes the current challenges in SA would be enough to prompt VW to exit the country.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Roger Baxter appointed as Southern Palladium chair
Companies / Mining
2.
WATCH: Banks under fire amid rand manipulation ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Gold Fields unveils 2030 scope 3 emissions ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Stefanutti Stocks hopes for decision on Eskom ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
NUM says 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in the ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.