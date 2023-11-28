ArcelorMittal SA job cuts may hit 3,500 workers as Transnet woes bite
Amsa blames Transnet rail freight dysfunction for runaway costs
28 November 2023 - 10:39
UPDATED 28 November 2023 - 22:50
The inefficiencies at Transnet have increased costs exponentially for the steel industry, bringing the sector to its knees, said the CEO of SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), which is on the verge of shedding 3,500 jobs.
Kobus Verster told Business Day that between 2019 and 2022, the company’s use of road transport to bring raw materials to its plants grew 210%, while production fell 20%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.