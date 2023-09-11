RTX takes $3bn charge over Pratt & Whitney jet engine recall

A visitor passes the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) logo at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 22 2023. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Aerospace company RTX shares hit a two-year low on Monday after it announced that hundreds of Airbus A320neo jets will be grounded to the end of 2026 as its Pratt & Whitney engines unit removes geared turbofan engines (GTF) for quality checks.
As the result of a powder metal defect that could lead to the cracking of engine components, which RTX first described in July, the company now estimates it will pull 600 to 700 engines off jets for inspections and take a $3bn charge in the third quarter, said RTX, formerly Raytheon.
Repair work, which RTX CEO Greg Hayes initially expected would take 60 days, is now projected to last up to 300 days per engine. An average of 350 jets could be grounded per year through 2026, with as many as 650 jets sitting idle in the first half of 2024.
The new financial disclosures and lengthening work scope are likely to add to customer frustrations on the beleaguered GTF engine, which has been plagued by durability problems that have forced airlines to park jets.
RTX shares hit an more than two-year low of $77.18 before recovering slightly to $77.57 by midday on Monday. Airbus shares were down 0.8%.
RTX anticipates an up to $3.5bn pretax hit to its profit over the next several years as a result of the problem. It lowered its $9bn free cash flow goal for 2025 to about $7.5bn, and decreased its projected reported sales figure for 2023 by $5.5bn.
European low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Monday that its initial estimates indicate capacity could be reduced 10% in the second half of 2024 due to the issue.
A spokesperson for German carrier Lufthansa said it was evaluating the situation.
Of US carriers, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines have the largest exposure to the GTF problem, according to Jefferies. Spirit, JetBlue and Hawaiian did not immediately return a request for comment.
Hayes acknowledged on a call with investors that the problem “will have a significant impact on our customers”, with executives stating it will financially compensate carriers.
Robert Stallard, an analyst with Vertical Research Partners, said the RTX charges were “larger than expected” given initial estimates.
German partner MTU Aero Engines, which controls 18% of the GTF programme, said its own revenues and profit could be affected this year but it was too early make a precise assessment.
Airbus said it was supporting customers as they work with RTX to resolve the issue, and that the problem is not expected to impact 2023 deliveries or the planned production ramp up in 2024.
The quality issue relates to a “rare condition” in powder metal used to manufacture engine parts, such as high pressure turbine disks and high-pressure compressor disks, that could result in microcracks and fatigue.
During a production ramp up in 2015, a microscopic contaminant was introduced into the powdered metal made by RTX subsidiary HMI in Clayville, New York, which could not be detected by the company's previous inspection methods, Hayes said.
“At last count there have been nine changes to the process to ensure the purity of the powder,” said Hayes who added he is “confident” the problem is resolved.
The company expects to release a service bulletin in the next 60 days laying out an inspection protocol for high pressure turbine disks and compressor disks, and will replace as many disks as possible during shop visits, executives said.
RTX takes $3bn charge over Pratt & Whitney jet engine recall
Hundreds of Airbus A320neo jets will be grounded until the end of 2026
Aerospace company RTX shares hit a two-year low on Monday after it announced that hundreds of Airbus A320neo jets will be grounded to the end of 2026 as its Pratt & Whitney engines unit removes geared turbofan engines (GTF) for quality checks.
As the result of a powder metal defect that could lead to the cracking of engine components, which RTX first described in July, the company now estimates it will pull 600 to 700 engines off jets for inspections and take a $3bn charge in the third quarter, said RTX, formerly Raytheon.
Repair work, which RTX CEO Greg Hayes initially expected would take 60 days, is now projected to last up to 300 days per engine. An average of 350 jets could be grounded per year through 2026, with as many as 650 jets sitting idle in the first half of 2024.
The new financial disclosures and lengthening work scope are likely to add to customer frustrations on the beleaguered GTF engine, which has been plagued by durability problems that have forced airlines to park jets.
RTX shares hit an more than two-year low of $77.18 before recovering slightly to $77.57 by midday on Monday. Airbus shares were down 0.8%.
RTX anticipates an up to $3.5bn pretax hit to its profit over the next several years as a result of the problem. It lowered its $9bn free cash flow goal for 2025 to about $7.5bn, and decreased its projected reported sales figure for 2023 by $5.5bn.
European low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Monday that its initial estimates indicate capacity could be reduced 10% in the second half of 2024 due to the issue.
A spokesperson for German carrier Lufthansa said it was evaluating the situation.
Of US carriers, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines have the largest exposure to the GTF problem, according to Jefferies. Spirit, JetBlue and Hawaiian did not immediately return a request for comment.
Hayes acknowledged on a call with investors that the problem “will have a significant impact on our customers”, with executives stating it will financially compensate carriers.
Robert Stallard, an analyst with Vertical Research Partners, said the RTX charges were “larger than expected” given initial estimates.
German partner MTU Aero Engines, which controls 18% of the GTF programme, said its own revenues and profit could be affected this year but it was too early make a precise assessment.
Airbus said it was supporting customers as they work with RTX to resolve the issue, and that the problem is not expected to impact 2023 deliveries or the planned production ramp up in 2024.
The quality issue relates to a “rare condition” in powder metal used to manufacture engine parts, such as high pressure turbine disks and high-pressure compressor disks, that could result in microcracks and fatigue.
During a production ramp up in 2015, a microscopic contaminant was introduced into the powdered metal made by RTX subsidiary HMI in Clayville, New York, which could not be detected by the company's previous inspection methods, Hayes said.
“At last count there have been nine changes to the process to ensure the purity of the powder,” said Hayes who added he is “confident” the problem is resolved.
The company expects to release a service bulletin in the next 60 days laying out an inspection protocol for high pressure turbine disks and compressor disks, and will replace as many disks as possible during shop visits, executives said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Gordhan ordered to decide on Mango sale within 30 days
US airlines rejig routes as business travel remains sluggish
European airlines set for bumper profits as North Americans take to the skies
United Airlines pilots avoiding the captain’s seat
Dutch court rules KLM ‘greenwashing’ lawsuit must proceed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.