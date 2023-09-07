Gordhan ordered to decide on Mango sale within 30 days
A Pretoria high court judge found Pravin Gordhan’s failure to make a decision on the sale of the airline unlawful and unconstitutional
07 September 2023 - 13:24
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been ordered by the Pretoria high court to take a decision on an application by Mango’s business rescue practitioner for the sale of the airline within 30 days.
If he fails to do so, the business practice practitioner can legitimately assume in terms of the law the sale has been approved...
