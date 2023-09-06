Border post upgrades: Raubex eyes slice of the action
Aaron Motsoaledi says state is looking for construction and engineering partners, and will seize land if owners resist
06 September 2023 - 10:15
UPDATED 06 September 2023 - 23:00
The government is willing to expropriate land from owners who are unwilling to sell as it embarks on a programme to refurbish border posts, with construction and engineering group Raubex gunning for a slice of the modernisation tender.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the state is looking for construction and engineering partners in the multimillion-rand public-private partnership that would help it inject cutting-edge technology and infrastructure into the ports of entry to beef up security and smooth freight movement...
