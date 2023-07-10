Bell Equipment CEO quits after five years at helm
Outgoing CEO draws criticism from industry
10 July 2023 - 20:17
Earth-moving equipment supplier Bell said on Monday that its CEO Leon Goosen has resigned after five years in the top job to pursue other interests
Goosen joined the board of the family business 14 years ago before moving up the ranks to be chief operations officer from 2014 and then CEO in 2018...
