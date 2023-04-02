Companies

Bell Equipment taps into graders as it mulls German base amid challenges

The addition of the machines is in anticipation of some improvement in the construction industry after the recent Sanral awards

02 April 2023 - 17:45 Michelle Gumede

Industrial machinery firm Bell Equipment is expanding its product offering to include motor graders as it expects some improvement in the moribund local construction industry.

In a statement late on Friday, Bell announced a 63% rise in after-tax profit to R639m in the year to end-December adding that its order book was being maintained at record levels while “the group is taking orders for 2024”.  ..

