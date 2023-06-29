Companies / Industrials

Argent CEO Treve Hendry slams ANC ‘fun show’

The steel products group says it has been pushed to look for greener pastures outside SA

29 June 2023 - 20:27 Michelle Gumede

Lamenting the “mess” of local markets driven by the ruling ANC, small-cap steel products group Argent Industrial says it is ramping up its strategy to focus on offshore growth.

“Domestically, the consequences of the perfect fun show put on by the current elected party has made an absolute mess of the SA markets and is the inspiration to place one’s operations and production elsewhere in the world,” Argent said in a statement on its results for the year ended March 31...

