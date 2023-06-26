Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
Invicta has delivered double-digit profit growth, despite the challenging economic environment. During the annual period sustainable headline earnings per share jumped 33%, while revenue increased by 8% to R7.8bn. This was mainly due to a good showing from its offshore operations. Business Day TV discussed the numbers in detail with CEO Steven Joffe.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Invicta weathers tough trading conditions
Business Day TV speaks to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe
