WATCH: Invicta weathers tough trading conditions

Business Day TV speaks to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe

26 June 2023 - 20:17
Invicta CEO Steven Joffe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Invicta CEO Steven Joffe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Invicta has delivered double-digit profit growth, despite the challenging economic environment. During the annual period sustainable headline earnings per share jumped 33%, while revenue increased by 8% to R7.8bn. This was mainly due to a good showing from its offshore operations. Business Day TV discussed the numbers in detail with CEO Steven Joffe.

