Transaction Capital share price hits lowest level in almost a decade

Negative sentiment haunts ailing taxi-lending business as it struggles to adapt to new dynamics

29 June 2023 - 20:10 Andries Mahlangu

Transaction Capital’s share price plunged to its lowest level in almost a decade on Thursday, piling more pressure on CEO David Hurwitz and his management team as they go about fixing their ailing taxi-lending business, which was once the crown jewel in the group’s portfolio before Covid-19 changed the dynamics of the business.

The share price has been under unrelenting pressure since March when Transaction Capital first laid bare structural deficiencies plaguing the taxi business, which resulted in its overhaul...

