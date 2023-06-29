Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
Transaction Capital’s share price plunged to its lowest level in almost a decade on Thursday, piling more pressure on CEO David Hurwitz and his management team as they go about fixing their ailing taxi-lending business, which was once the crown jewel in the group’s portfolio before Covid-19 changed the dynamics of the business.
The share price has been under unrelenting pressure since March when Transaction Capital first laid bare structural deficiencies plaguing the taxi business, which resulted in its overhaul...
Transaction Capital share price hits lowest level in almost a decade
Negative sentiment haunts ailing taxi-lending business as it struggles to adapt to new dynamics
