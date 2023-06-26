PPC pins hopes on SA recovery as loss widens

The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Central banks must restore price stability as a shift to permanently high inflation would have enormous costs
State wants the private sector to fund expansion
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
The cement-maker reported lower sales in its largest regions by revenue
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Businesses of vendors and commercial drivers in Cameroon, Benin and Togo collapse after a subsidy was scrapped
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital lead consortium acquiring 24% of Alpine in a deal valuing the business at $900m
PPC remains hopeful that greater spending on SA infrastructure will lift the cement-maker as its loss widened in its latest annual results.
CEO Roland van Wijnen added in the results for the year to end-March that an improved domestic economic environment is needed for PPC to benefit as weak economic growth, high inflation and load-shedding weigh on companies across the board...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PPC pins hopes on SA recovery as loss widens
The cement-maker reported lower sales in its largest regions by revenue
PPC remains hopeful that greater spending on SA infrastructure will lift the cement-maker as its loss widened in its latest annual results.
CEO Roland van Wijnen added in the results for the year to end-March that an improved domestic economic environment is needed for PPC to benefit as weak economic growth, high inflation and load-shedding weigh on companies across the board...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.