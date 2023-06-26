Companies / Industrials

PPC pins hopes on SA recovery as loss widens

The cement-maker reported lower sales in its largest regions by revenue

26 June 2023 - 08:29 Nico Gous

PPC remains hopeful that greater spending on SA infrastructure will lift the cement-maker as its loss widened in its latest annual results.

CEO Roland van Wijnen added in the results for the year to end-March that an improved domestic economic environment is needed for PPC to benefit as weak economic growth, high inflation and load-shedding weigh on companies across the board...

